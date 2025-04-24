Mumbai, April 24: After suffering a historic defeat against Zimbabwe in the opening Test, Bangladesh have decided to recall in-form opener Anamul Haque back to the fold, while tearaway Nahid Rana has stepped aside to fulfil his commitments in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the second and last fixture of the series. In their attempt to secure victory in the second Test and end the series on level terms, Bangladesh made two changes: Anamul replaced Zakir Hasan, and uncapped left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam came in place of Rana. Zimbabwe Beat Bangladesh by 3 Wickets in BAN vs ZIM 1st Test 2025; Brian Bennett Scores Half-Centuries in Both Innings, Blessing Muzarabani Scalps Nine Wickets As Chevrons Take 1-0 Lead Over Tigers.

Anamul stands in line to play his first Test for Bangladesh in nearly three years after he earned a spot on the back of his recent scintillating performances. He is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL 50-Over tournament), courtesy of his four scorching centuries in his last 10 innings.

The 32-year-old, who made his Test debut for Bangladesh in 2013 and has only featured in five games in the format and has a high score of 23, will look to make a much larger impact in the longest format of cricket. On the other hand, Rana, who Peshawar Zalmi picked, has left space open for Islam.

The left-arm spinner has featured in 41 first-class matches and scythed 134 scalps at an average of 27.06. His impressive figures include six five-wicket hauls with a best of 8/51. Bangladesh were outdone by Zimbabwe's pace spearhead, Blessing Muzarabani's nine-wicket haul in the opening Test. Mehidy Hasan Miraz Reaches 200 Test Wickets, Achieves Milestone During Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st Test 2025 Match.

With a three-wicket triumph, Zimbabwe won its first Test match since March 2021. The tourists will strive to put the final nail in the coffin and whitewash Bangladesh with a victory in the second Test, which is scheduled to begin on April 28 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Bangladesh Squad for Second Test vs Zimbabwe: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Jaker Ali (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vice-capt), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

