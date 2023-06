New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Following a huge response from players, the Badminton Association of India on Friday decided to extend the deadline for its one-time Voluntary Age Rectification Scheme to July 10 in wake of rampant age-fudging cases in the sport.

The BAI's 'Voluntary Age Rectification Scheme' is meant for registered players who have existing BAI identification cards, but have incorrect date of birth or have discrepancies in the date of birth or age.

Under the scheme, the apex body had allowed players to rectify their correct date of birth within a specified window of 20 days starting from June 6-25.

But given the response, BAI has now extended the window.

"There has been great response and seeing that we have decided to extend the date to July 10 and I am hoping this extension will bolster our mission of compliance and betterment of players and Indian badminton," BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra told PTI.

Age fraud has been a perennial problem in badminton. Multiple cases of age-fudging were reported during the All India Sub-Junior under-13 ranking tournament in Hyderabad last year and at the ongoing U-13 event in Mohali.

"The association has taken serious note of recent age fraud complaints and instances of purported age frauds. To combat this issue and ensure a level playing field for all participants, the association is implementing stringent measures against players found guilty of age fraud in BAI sanctioned tournaments," BAI had earlier said in a release.

"These measures are listed in the BAI's new Standard Operating Procedure for age verification and penal code which has been approved in the Executive Committee Meeting and the Annual General meeting of BAI held on May 21, 2023 at Guwahati."

The association had made it clear that players who don't update their data during the 'VARS grace period' would attract heavy penalties in terms of ban from sanctioned tournament if found guilty of age fudging in future.

"This is a one-time opportunity to rectify age discrepancies. Players who do not avail themselves of this scheme and are later found guilty of age fraud will face severe penalties, including disqualification from BAI sanctioned tournaments, two-year ban, FIR against parents and potential other disciplinary actions," the association had said.

The association had also said all suspected players will be subjected to TW3 (bone test) or any approved medical tests at BAI-authorised centres in order to verify their age.

