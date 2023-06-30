In a major development, it has been reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would give Rs 50 crore each to every state cricket association for upgrading their respective stadiums, which would host the ICC World Cup 2023 matches, according to a report in The Indian Express. The ICC announced the much-awaited World Cup schedule on June 27 much to the joy of fans and it was revealed that the matches would be played across a total of 10 venues in the country. The Indian team would be in action in nine out of these 10 venues. BCCI secretary Jay Shah also promised fans that this year's World Cup would showcase not just the country's diversity but also 'world-class cricketing infrastructure'. ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get CWC Tournament Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The report also states that the BCCI has planned to distribute a sum of more than Rs 500 crore among the 10 venues picked to host the World Cup matches. Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Pune and Hyderabad are the venues which would host a combined total of 48 matches in the tournament. The warm-up matches would be hosted by Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati.

Every stadium is expected to use this money for their respective needs. For example, the Wankhede Stadium would have renovated corporate boxes, toilets, LED lights and its outfield relaid. The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, which has been in the news for its pitches, would be relaying them. Kolkata would have renovated dressing rooms. Two red soil pitches would be implanted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium Stadium in Chennai. The HPCA Stadium, which could not host the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year has undergone several upgrades too. Arun Dhumal, a member of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), was quoted by The Indian Express saying, “We relaid the whole surface of the stadium and we did a makeover of VVIP and hospitality boxes too. We hired the best expert for the relaying process. We wanted to ensure we have good drainage facilities and got grass from abroad.” He also added that few seats were changed and the stands were painted. Get Ready for an Unforgettable Tournament: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah After ICC Announces Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule.

Hosts India open their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai and after facing Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11, they would take on archrivals Pakistan on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad would also host the tournament opener between England and New Zealand on October 5 and also the final on November 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2023 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).