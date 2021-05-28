Lausanne, May 28 (PTI) The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has entered into a "Convention of Collaboration" with the International Military Sports Council (CISM) under which the two bodies will conduct joint training camps and build an academy among other initiatives.

The Convention of Collaboration was signed on Thursday and also includes a plan to open a museum.

"This is a historical moment for us and the whole military world. Boxing helps to raise up each of us in the military, this is a part of the training of every soldier," CISM President Colonel Herve Piccirillo said in a statement issued by AIBA.

"Boxing is a lifestyle, it has values, overcoming, it is very popular among the young generation worldwide. CISM has always given attention to its development, and this year we will have our 58th Military World Championships in Moscow," he added.

AIBA President Umar Kremlev echoed the view.

"The CISM is a big and important organisation...I am happy to see how boxing is developing among the military, which always was for peace and kind actions.

"We plan to organise tournaments in the memory of the military, help refugees with food and sports equipment," he said.

