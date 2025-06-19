New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The All India Football Federation condoles the death of former AIFF Vice President and Executive Committee member, Atuo Mezhur, who passed away earlier this week.

Mezhur was one of the foremost administrators of the game, having not only served as an office bearer of AIFF but also as the President and General Secretary of the Nagaland Football Association, the President of the Nagaland Tennis Association, and the General Secretary of the Nagaland Olympic Association.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test 2025 vs England: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs ENG Match in Leeds.

He was also the chef de mission for the India U19 national team that won the Ian Rush Trophy on their tour of Northern Ireland and England in 2004, and for the India U21 national team's tour of Mauritius in 1998.

AIFF President, Kalyan Chaubey, in a condolence letter to Nagaland Football President Shri Neibou Sekhose, said, as quoted by the AIFF official website, "Shri Mezhur held positions of Vice President and Executive Committee member of the AIFF, contributing significantly to the growth of football nationwide. During his tenure as the President of the NFA, he played a key role in strengthening grassroots development and promotion of youth football in the state.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Porto FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

"His demise is a great loss, not just to Nagaland, but to the entire Indian sports fraternity. On behalf of the AIFF and the football community, we offer our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and colleagues. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations. May his noble soul rest in peace," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)