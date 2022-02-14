New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the death of former Blue Tigers forward N. Pappana, who passed away in his residence in Mysuru on Sunday.

Pappana made his international debut against Hong Kong in the 1968 Merdeka Cup, and has one goal to his name which he scored against Japan in the Merdeka Cup. He represented India in 3 matches.

AIFF President Praful Patel, in his condolence message, said: "It is really sad to hear that Mr. Pappana is no longer with us. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will always remain with us. I share the grief."

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das stated: "Mr. Pappana will remain alive in his achievements. He was a brilliant footballer, and was an inspiration for so many. My condolences to his family. We pray for his soul to rest in peace."

At the domestic level, Pappana had scored a whopping 115 goals for Mohammedan Sporting, winning the Calcutta Football League in 1967, Bordoloi Trophy (1969, 1970), Stafford Cup (1968, 1970) and many other trophies.

He had also represented Bengal in the 1967 edition of the Santosh Trophy, and scored 2 goals. (ANI)

