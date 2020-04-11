Bhaichung Bhutia Says He Will Consider Running for AIFF President in Future

Bhaichung Bhutia. (Photo Credit: File Image)

New Delhi, April 11: Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia has said that running for All India Football Federation (AIFF) president is something that he will consider in the future. "I think that is definitely something to consider in the future," said Bhutia on Facebook. He, however, said that he is currently occupied with the grassroots programmes in Sikkim.

"At the moment I am focussing on my grassroot football with Bhaichung Bhutia football schools, the United Sikkim football club and I am also involved with the state association as well so, in the future that is something I would definitely consider," he said. Bhaichung Bhutia 'Slams' MS Dhoni Following Army Insignia Gloves Controversy, Says Wicket-Keeper Should Respect the Sport.

Bhaichung Bhutia's Facebook Post

Earlier, Bhutia had said that he told Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into getting COVID-19 testing machines to North East and North Bengal on an urgent basis. Bhutia was among the 49 eminent sports personalities who PM Modi spoke to on Friday regarding spreading awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.

He has also offered his building in Lumsey, Tadong, Sikkim to the migrant workers in the state at a time they are struggling to reach their homes amid the nationwide lockdown in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. 43-year-old Bhutia was the first Indian footballer to have played 100 international matches.