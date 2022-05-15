New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The All India Football Federation congratulated Gokulam Kerala FC on winning the I-League 2021-22.

Gokulam Kerala FC defeated Mohammedan Sporting Club on Saturday to move to 43 points, an unassailable lead.

Also Read | PBKS vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 64.

In his statement AIFF President Praful Patel averred: "Congratulations! Gokulam Kerala FC have been dominant all throughout in the Hero I-league 2021-22 edition and they fully deserve the crown. Football in Kerala is on the rise, and the Indian Football spectrum will only further benefit from here."

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das stated: "Heartiest congratulations to Gokulam Kerala FC. Defending an I-League crown is extremely tough but they have done it in style -- in fact, they are the first Indian club to achieve it. The Gokulam Kerala club model is there to be replicated by all others to move forward together."

Also Read | India Win Thomas Cup 2022 Title: Taapsee Pannu Congratulates Indian Men's Badminton Team After Historic Win Over Indonesia.

Gokulam Kerala held onto their nerves and created history by becoming the first-ever side to win two successive I-League titles after their win against Mohammedan SC, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata.

A narrow 2-1 victory on hostile territory saw the Malabarians win the game and win the title with a six point advantage, also ending Mohammedan's seven-game unbeaten streak in the process. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)