New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The All India Football Federation is looking to employ an inclusive approach with more participation from former India players at the state level, including voting rights in the elections.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has already mandated voting rights at the state unit elections for its former international players and it seems that the football body, under the aegis of AIFF, could go the same way.

In fact, AIFF in a circular has asked for details from all former India internationals, who have played five games in national colours and have retired from active football for at least two years.

"The idea is to have more former footballers in the administrative system. Suppose a player retires at the age of 38 from club football and had played five full international (not U-23) games for India. Then at 40, he will be eligible to at least be a part of a state body," a senior AIFF source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is not just about voting rights but also about more say in the game as well as administrative matters.

"All those former players, who have made the country proud but have not ever been made stakeholder even at the state level, could have more say and voice to change things once the new constitution is set in motion," the source added.

