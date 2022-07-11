Manchester City's new boy Erling Haaland has already hit the ball rolling when it comes to his club's rivalry with Manchester United. The star striker, who joined City last month from Borussia Dortmund, has revealed that he cannot wait to play against the Red Devils. Haaland was unveiled as a Manchester City player on Sunday and in an interview on Monday, the Norwegian said, when asked which team he would be keen on playing against. " I don't want to say the words, but ... Manchester United," he said, as quoted by ESPN. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Manchester United Head Coach Erik ten Hag Shares Thoughts on Star Player’s Old Trafford Future

It has to be remembered that Haaland was tipped for a move to Manchester United in the past but the forward ended up signing for Borussia Dortmund instead, where he had a pretty successful career. Now he would embark on a new journey in his career. When asked about why he chose to join Manchester City out of all the other clubs who were after him, Haaland recalled playing against the English champions in the UEFA Champions League semifinals last year. "You see something on TV and when you actually meet it is it completely different," he said. "I got a feeling of that. Suddenly I didn't touch the ball for 25 minutes in the game. I was like, 'Please, [Ilkay] Gundogan, stop playing tiki-taka all the time.'"

"It is a different level, I have to say. How they approach the game, how they play, how they create chances. That's what I want to be a part of. In the end, I just had a feeling in my stomach. The feeling, the way they play, everything, I just had a feeling for City," he added.

The Norwegian star, who has a knack for scoring goals consistently, would lead Manchester City's attack. When asked on representing the defending champions in the Premier League next season, the 21-year-old declared that he wants to 'have fun' and 'smile a lot.' "With me as a striker, I want to have fun. When I have fun, I score goals. I smile, I enjoy playing football and everything. In the end, I just hope to smile a lot. It is a big challenge, a new country, a new league, new coach, new everything. But I know how it is to come to a new club. I've done it a couple of times before. So I am really looking forward to it," Haaland said.

Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega are Manchester City's signings so far this summer transfer window.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2022 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).