Austria and Northern Ireland would head into their Group A clash aiming to secure their first points on board in the ongoing UEFA Women's Euro 2022 on Monday, July 11. The match would be played at the Saint Mary's Stadium in Southampton and is scheduled to be played at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both these teams lost their opening games in the competition. While Austria lost to England 0-1, Northern Ireland suffered a 1-4 defeat to Norway. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Manchester United Head Coach Erik ten Hag Shares Thoughts on Star Player’s Old Trafford Future

Austria had played out a draw and had won another match the last time these two sides had squared off last year, in the FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers. Let us take a look at live streaming and live telecast of the match.

When is Austria vs Northern Ireland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Austria vs Northern Ireland clash in UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 will be played at the St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on July 11, 2022 (Monday). The game has a scheduled time of 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Austria vs Northern Ireland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Austria vs Northern Ireland on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Austria vs Northern Ireland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Austria vs Northern Ireland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 live streaming online.

