New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has taken note of the communication issued pertaining to the Indian Super League (ISL), by AIFF's partners, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), stating their inability to proceed with the forthcoming season of the ISL in the absence of clarity on FSDL's continuing rights under a renewed contractual framework, according to the official website of AIFF.

As per the Master Rights Agreement, the All India Football Federation had, in a timely manner, first initiated the process of requesting negotiations on the terms of a potential renewal with FSDL on November 21, 2024. Thereafter, senior representatives of the AIFF and FSDL convened meetings on February 5, in New Delhi and subsequently on March 5, in Mumbai, to discuss the terms of potential renewal of the Master Rights Agreement.

Following these deliberations, a proposal was submitted by FSDL on March 5, to which AIFF responded with a counter-proposal on April 21.

Soon after, the AIFF was advised by its legal counsel that during a hearing on April 26, the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India made an observation that the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement should not be done until its order.

Consequently, based on legal advice, discussions between the AIFF and FSDL, renewal discussions have been in abeyance pending further directions from the Supreme Court of India.

The AIFF is conscious of the importance of the ISL not only to the football structure in the country, but also to all the clubs, players, support staff, officials, and fans, and also recognises the challenges and difficulties posed due to its disruption. At the same time, AIFF respects the law of the land and the direction of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India.

The AIFF and its stakeholders will take all possible steps and do all things within their power to ensure continuity of the ISL in the best interests of Indian football. They have requested the understanding of all stakeholders in the interim. (ANI)

