London [UK], July 30 (ANI): Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has pulled out from the county stint with Leicestershire after he was recalled to India's Test team, as per ESPNcricinfo.

He was expected to join the team for the One-Day Cup next month, but he will rather take a short break from cricket.

Peter Handscomb has been named as Rahane's replacement, will remain on with Leicestershire for longer. He has already played for them this season in the County Championship and T20 Blast.

Handscomb possesses an impressive List A record, scoring 3,856 runs at an average of 37.43 in his career to date, including four centuries.

That record encompasses 632 runs at 33.26 for Australia, including a crucial 117 during Australia’s highest ever ODI run chase – achieved during the four-wicket win over India at Mohali in March 2019.

Handscomb has previous experience of 50-over cricket in England, representing Middlesex in 2021, and Yorkshire in 2017, where he returned 504 runs at an average of 63.

Leicestershire's Director of Cricket, Claude Henderson, said in the statement, “Firstly, we are fully understanding of Ajinkya’s situation. He has experienced a hectic schedule in recent months, both in India and travelling with the national team, and we accept his wishes to recover and spend some time with his family.

“We have been in constant communication with Ajinkya and accept how situations can change quickly in cricket. He is extremely grateful for our understanding and still hopes to play for Leicestershire one day.

“Thankfully, we had planned for a situation like this, and we are delighted Peter is staying on with the team. He brings many qualities alongside his batting and wicketkeeping, including strong leadership, which is a massive help to Lewis (Hill) and the rest of the guys in our changing room.” (ANI)

