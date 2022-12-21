Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): Indian middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane scored a double-century in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match against Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The batter played a knock of 204 off 261 balls, which consisted of 26 boundaries and three sixes. He played his knock at the strike rate of 78.16. He was dismissed by Tanay Thyagarajan.

In their Elite Group B match against Hyderabad, Mumbai made 651/6 after being put to bat first by Hyderabad. The team declared their innings.

Captain Rahane's superb double-century was not the only highlight of Mumbai's innings. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (162) and Sarfaraz Khan (126) also scored centuries. Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav also scored 90 of 80 balls on his return to Ranji Trophy.

Kartikeya Kak (3/106) was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai.

Hyderabad team is currently 117/4 on day two, third session of the match. Tanmay Agarwal (40) and Rohit Rayudu (29*) are the two top scorers for Hyderabad so far.

A great Ranji season could do a lot of wonders for Rahane, who has not featured in an international match for India since January 2022.

Since 2021, Rahane has been battling inconsistent form, which has kept him out of the national side for most part of the year.

In 2021, Rahane played in 13 Tests, scoring 479 runs in 23 innings at an average of 20.82.

He could score only two fifties, with the best individual score of 67.

This year, he has played only two Tests, in which he has scored 68 runs at an average of 17.00, with one half-century. (ANI)

