Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 27 (ANI): India's Ajith Narayana delivered a stellar performance to clinch the gold medal in the men's 71kg weight category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025 on Wednesday. The 26-year-old lifted a combined total of 317kg (145kg snatch + 172kg clean and jerk), not only securing the top podium finish but also booking his ticket to the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 in Glasgow, as per Olympics.com.

The competition was fiercely contested, with Nigeria's African Games champion Joseph Edidiong Umoafia, who settled for silver with a total of 316kg (146kg + 170kg), missing out on gold by just one kilogram. Ezekiel Moses from Nauru bagged the bronze medal with a lift of 290kg (135kg + 155kg).

Ajith started strong in the snatch, successfully clearing 145kg on his first attempt. However, his subsequent attempts at 148kg and 150kg did not go as planned. In the clean and jerk, he opened confidently with 172kg to regain the lead but failed to convert his next two attempts at 177kg.

This gold adds to Ajith's growing list of achievements. At the National Weightlifting Championships last year, he competed in the men's 73kg division and set a national record with a combined lift of 318kg (140kg + 178kg), clinching the gold medal there as well.

India also had reason to celebrate in the women's events, where Nirupama Devi put up an impressive show in the 63kg category, winning silver with a total lift of 217kg (91kg + 126kg).

India's campaign at the 30th edition of the championships began on a high note on Monday when Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu clinched gold in the women's 48kg category, ensuring her own qualification for Glasgow 2026.

The ongoing championships in Ahmedabad feature over 300 lifters from 31 nations, with India already making a strong statement on the international stage. (ANI)

