Javier Mascherano’s Inter Miami will be facing Orlando City in the Leagues Cup semi-final with the team looking to return to winning ways following their draw with DC United. Inter Miami have won the Leagues Cup in 2023 and they will be looking to secure another title here. The club secured a 2-1 win over Tigers UNAL in the quarter-final courtesy a late winner from Luis Suarez. Orlando City on the other hand needed penalties to get past Toluca and they will have an idea of the challenge ahead of themselves. Who is Baltasar Rodriguez? Here's All You Need to Know About Inter Miami’s Argentine Midfielder Who Scored First MLS Goal With an Outside-Box Stunner vs DC United.

Lionel Messi is having his worse run with injuries and will undergo a late fitness test to determine his fitness for the game. Luis Suarez will be the key goal scorer in the attacking third with Telasco Segovia and Tadeo Allende using their pace to create chances from the wide areas. Rodrigo De Paul and Sergio Busquets make up for a formidable pairing in midfield.

Luis Muriel will be the target man upfront for Orlando City and it will not be a surprise if finds the back of the net. Duncan McGuire and Wilder Cartagena have been ruled out of the game due to fitness issues. Pedro Gallese in goal will need to have a good game between the posts if his side is to make it to the finals.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Inter Miami vs Orlando City Date Thursday, August 28 Time 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming)

When is Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami will continue their pursuit of Leagues Cup 2025 and in the semifinal, they will take on Orlando City. The Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Florida match will be played on Thursday, August 21. The Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL match will be played at Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and it starts at 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Inter Miami Standings: Check Lionel Messi-Led Team's Position on MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Points Table.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the Leagues Cup 2025 in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Orlando Citymatch live on television in India. For the Inter Miami vs Orlando City Leagues Cup 2025, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 Football Match?

Although the Inter Miami vs Orlando City Leagues Cup 2025 semifinal live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs Orlando City live streaming online on Apple TV, but they would need to have an MLS season pass. Inter Miami has quality players in their ranks and they should find a way to win this tie.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2025 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).