UCL 2025-26 Play-Off Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Benfica will play host to Fenerbahce in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier with the Portuguese giants looking to secure a place in the group stage. Being a regular in the European stage, Benfica have the experience of the big Champions League nights but Fenerbahce have a manager in the form of Jose Mourinho, who is the master of such big games. The first leg had both these teams being cautious and not committing men forward but this match should be of a different pattern. Benfica versus Fenerbahce will start on 12:30 AM IST. UCL 2024–25 Final: Desire Doue Double Leads PSG to First UEFA Champions League Trophy in 5–0 Thrashing of Inter Milan.

Antonio Silva, Kerem Akturkoglu, Ańatoily Trubin will all return for Benfica after being rested in the last match. Vangelis Pavlidis will be the target man in the final third and Fenerbahce will need to find a way to keep him quiet. Nicolas Otamendi at the back for the home side will bring the right amount of calmness on the pitch.

Jayden Oosterwolde will return for Fenerbahce which is a huge positive ahead of the game. Fred and Sofyan Amrabat will be tasked with the breaking up opposition play in central midfield. John Duran is a proven goal scorer in Europe and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet here.

Benfica vs Fenerbahce, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Benfica vs Fenerbahce Date Wednesday, August 27 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estádio da Luz, Portugal Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network

Benfica will take on Fenerbahce in the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 on Thursday, August 20. The Benfica vs Fenerbahce match is set to be played at the Estádio da Luz, Portugal, and it starts at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Season. Fans in India find TV viewing options of Benfica vs Fenerbahce live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel.

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India might find viewing options for the Benfica vs Fenerbahce UEFA Champions League 2025–26 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Benfica should find a way past Fenerbahce in this tie, although it might go down to the wire.

