Nuh (Haryana) [India], April 24 (ANI): Akshay Sharma carded an error-free eight-under 64 to claim his third PGTI title at the Rs 1 crore DP World Players Championship played at the Classic Golf & Country Club in Nuh, Haryana.

The 35-year-old Chandigarh-based golfer (70-65-70-64) emerged victorious by a slender one-shot margin at 19-under 269. The win earned Sharma Rs 15 lakh and lifted him to fifth on the 2026 PGTI Order of Merit with season earnings of Rs 37,12,575, acccording to a press release.

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The victory marked his first title in over five years, since his last win at Panchkula Golf Club in November 2020, capping a period of consistent performances.

Overnight leader Dhruv Sheoran (69-66-66-69) of Gurugram finished runner-up at 18-under 270 after starting the final round with a three-shot advantage.

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Sharma began the day four shots behind in tied third but surged into contention with a flawless round that featured eight birdies. He steadily built momentum and moved into the lead by the back nine, before sealing the win with back-to-back birdies on the closing two holes.

Sheoran, meanwhile, struggled to maintain his advantage early in the round, playing his front nine at even-par with two bogeys and two birdies. Sharma overtook him by the 10th hole and extended his lead with further gains.

Sheoran staged a late fightback with an eagle on the par-5 14th followed by a birdie on the 16th to close the gap to one shot with two holes remaining. However, Akshay's strong finish left Sheoran needing an eagle on the final hole to force a playoff. He managed only a birdie to settle for second place.

With the runner-up finish, Sheoran earned Rs 10 lakh and climbed from 13th to eighth on the Order of Merit with total earnings of Rs 28,74,583.

Reflecting on his round, Akshay said, "I've been working hard and had a lot of consistent finishes recently, so it feels great to finally get the win. My focus today was simple -- hit fairways and greens and stay patient."

He added, "I started well and built momentum around the turn with a long birdie putt on the 10th. From there, I felt in control and kept giving myself chances. I knew I needed a strong finish, and the birdies on the last two holes made the difference."

Sharma also acknowledged the support system behind his comeback. "This win after a long gap means a lot. I'm grateful to my sponsors and everyone who has supported me through this phase. Jeev Milkha Singh has been a huge inspiration and my hero. I thought of him while making that crucial soft putt on the 17th because that is how he putts," he said.

Jamal Hossain (67-70-68-69), a co-leader after round one, finished third at 14-under 274 after carding a 69 on day four. Karnal's Mani Ram (69-68-70-68) secured fourth place at 13-under 275 with another steady round of 68.

PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar, a winner earlier this season, finished tied 13th at seven-under 281. Talwar earned Rs 1,51,367 to take his season earnings to Rs 79,03,067 and extend his lead in the merit list by over Rs 14 lakh. (ANI)

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