Tirana, October 13:The World Cup qualifier between Albania and Poland was temporarily halted when Polish players walked off the field after Albanian fans threw water bottles at them while celebrating a goal.

Poland took a 1-0 lead in the 77th minute through Karol Swiderski in the Group I game in the Albanian capital Tirana on Tuesday, but the visiting players were then hit by water bottles during the celebrations. Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts Another Record With Hat-Trick In Portugal’s Dominant Win Over Luxembourg in European Qualifiers.

Watch Video:

A Polish official on the bench called on the players to immediately leave the field. A stadium announcement said the game would resume but that Albania could have to forfeit if more objects were thrown.

