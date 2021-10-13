Tirana, October 13:The World Cup qualifier between Albania and Poland was temporarily halted when Polish players walked off the field after Albanian fans threw water bottles at them while celebrating a goal.

Poland took a 1-0 lead in the 77th minute through Karol Swiderski in the Group I game in the Albanian capital Tirana on Tuesday, but the visiting players were then hit by water bottles during the celebrations. Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts Another Record With Hat-Trick In Portugal’s Dominant Win Over Luxembourg in European Qualifiers.

Watch Video:

As #Poland scored its first goal, angered #Albania fans began throwing water bottles at players, a move that led the referee to call for the suspension of the game. It is unknown whether the match will resume#Albania #Poland #WorldCupQualifiers pic.twitter.com/xe23npaOjX — Euronews Albania (@EuronewsAlbania) October 12, 2021

A Polish official on the bench called on the players to immediately leave the field. A stadium announcement said the game would resume but that Albania could have to forfeit if more objects were thrown.

