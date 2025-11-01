Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): Australia have announced a potent squad for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes 2025, which will be played from November 7 to November 9, 2025, at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.

Alex Ross, the 33-year-old middle-order batter and right-arm off-break bowler, will lead the side. He brings experience and stability to the Australian squad.

Ben McDermott comes to the Sixes after being in the Australian T20 squad that played against India infront of over 80,000 fans. Ben is a powerful top-order batsman and wicketkeeper. He made his Australian debut in 2021 and has since scored one ODI century and one fifty, showcasing his explosive stroke play, as per a release.

Chris Green, a skilled off-spinner and dynamic all-rounder, has played one match for Australia and gained global recognition in T20 leagues for his consistency and impressive performances across franchises.

Andrew Tye, known for his mastery of the knuckleball, is a specialist death bowler and a capable lower-order hitter who adds depth to any T20 side. Remarkably, he began his professional cricket journey at 26 and made his T20I debut for Australia three years later.

Rajneesh Chopra, Co-Founder of Arivaa Sports, the event's Commercial Partner, stated, "Australia has long set the benchmark for excellence in world cricket, and their presence at the Hong Kong Sixes only elevates the tournament's competitive edge. Their relentless drive, athleticism, and winning mindset perfectly capture the spirit of this fast-paced format."

Nick Hobson, who will play for the Perth Scorchers in this year's BBL, is a dependable top-order batter, while Jack Wood, the 29-year-old top-order batter and left-arm wrist spinner, along with Will Bosisto, who was the Australian u/19 captain in 2012, round out the Australian team.

Twelve international teams will participate, including the world's number one team, India, the world's number two team, Australia, England, and Team Hong Kong, China. There will be 29 games in the competition over three days.

Australia Full Squad

Alex Ross (Captain), Ben McDermott, Jack Wood, Nick Hobson, Chris Green, Will Bosisto, Andrew Tye

Each game will be of six Overs, with six players in each team. Each bowler will bowl one over, except the wicket keeper, and one bowler will bowl two overs. (ANI)

