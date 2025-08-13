New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): In a thrilling finale to the Pro Govinda League Season 3, the Alibaug Knights, represented by the legendary Bal Utsahi Govinda Pathak, Jogeshwari, emerged as the second runner-up, securing a prize of Rs 25 lakh.

The high-energy tournament, inspired by the traditional dahi handi celebration, brought together the best Govinda pathaks from across the country at the Dome SVP Stadium, Worli, as per a press release from Pro Govinda League.

Co-owned by chemicals entrepreneur and classical vocalist Jashan Bhumkar in partnership with hospitality stalwart Ranjeet Bindra of the Bastian Group, the Alibaug Knights delivered a spirited performance that combined skill, precision, and unwavering team spirit.

"This achievement is the result of relentless dedication, discipline, and heart. Our boys from Bal Utsahi Govinda Pathak have practised day and night, in rain and shine, and to see them stand on the podium in such a competitive league fills me with pride. This win is for every supporter who cheered us on and believed in us," said Jashan Bhumkar, team co-owner, as quoted by a Pro Govinda League press release.

The Pro Govinda League, now in its third season, has rapidly grown into a nationally recognised cultural sporting spectacle, showcasing the athleticism and teamwork behind India's iconic dahi handi tradition.

"The Knights have shown what true sportsmanship looks like -- resilience, unity, and the will to keep pushing," Jashan adds. "This is not just a win for the team, but a win for the culture and community we represent."

With the 2025 season now concluded, the Alibaug Knights aim to build on this success, eyeing the championship title in the seasons to come. (ANI)

