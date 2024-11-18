London [UK], November 18 (ANI): Star all-rounder Alice Capsey has joined the England squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa on Sunday at the Buffalo Park Stadium.

Capsey has played 37 matches so far in T20Is where she has managed to score 701 runs at a strike rate of 119.62 with the highest score being 67*. She has also bagged five wickets in this format and has conceded runs at an economy of 6.42 with the best figures of 2/4 in the match.

Also Read | Australia Clean Sweep Pakistan 3-0 in AUS vs PAK T20I Series As Bowlers, Marcus Stoinis Shine in Hobart to Defeat Green Shirts By Seven Wickets.

The 20-year-old has been called up as a precautionary measure following minor injury concerns within the squad.

Capsey has showcased her talent in the Women's Big Bash League with the Melbourne Renegades and will join the team in South Africa on Monday.

Also Read | Aaqib Javed Appointed Interim White-Ball Head Coach of Pakistan Cricket Team Until ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

England will play three T20Is and as many ODIs before playing a historic four-day Test match on the tour. England's international in South Africa will take place from November 24 to December 18.

T20I Series Fixtures:

1st T20I - Sunday, November 24, Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London

2nd T20I - Wednesday, November 27, Willowmoore Park, Benoni

3rd T20I - Saturday, November 30, SuperSport Park, Centurion

England Women T20I Squad: Heather Knight (C), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)