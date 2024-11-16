Sydney, Nov 16 (PTI) Australian captain Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) due to a left knee injury, putting her participation in the upcoming ODI series against India in jeopardy.

The Sydney Sixers said on Saturday that Healy, who had already been managing a foot injury sustained during the T20 World Cup in October, will not feature in the remainder of the tournament.

The injury comes as a significant setback for Healy, raising doubts on her availability for the Australia's three-match ODI series against India, which is set to begin just four days after the WBBL final.

The Australian skipper will undergo assessments in the next fortnight, with the squad for the India series expected to be announced next weekend.

The injury is not deemed serious enough to affect her availability for the multi-format Ashes series starting January 12 in Sydney. However, the immediate focus is on her recovery ahead of the marquee series against India, followed by three ODIs in New Zealand over the Christmas period.

Earlier this month, Healy had acknowledged the challenge of balancing her responsibilities as captain with her physical fitness.

If Healy is unable to recover in time for the India series, Tahlia McGrath is likely to step in as captain, having taken on the role during the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

