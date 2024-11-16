The IPL 2025 mega auction is now days away. There is just more than a week remaining ahead of the big IPL 2025 mega auction at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Teams are already ready with their preparations and are making some last minute adjustments to their targets as BCCI have now released the list of players who will go under the hammer in the mega auction. A total of 574 players have been shortlisted from the original list of registered players. it is unlikely that all the players who have made the final cut will come under the hammer. There will be an accelerated process which will start after 116 players have been called for bidding. IPL 2025 Auction Player List PDF for Free Download: Check Full List of Players Set To Go Under Hammer at Indian Premier League Mega Auction.

This time there are two list of marquee players for the IPL 2025 mega auction. Star players like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler and Mitchell Starc will be available in the first two sets. While the star players and the capped Indian cricketers make the core of a franchise, the real value additions are the ones who come later at a base price and yet add value to the squad to cover up for the money spend to win bids on the star players. Eyeing such additions, teams requested the addition of a few players in the list of players to be auctioned. In this article we will see the list of the players, who were added on special request. IPL 2025 Auction Date and Time in IST: When is Indian Premier League Season 18 Mega Auction?

List of Players' Added On Special Request in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Player Name Country State Association Faridoon Dawoodzai Afghanistan Michael Neser Australia Oliver Davies Australia Kaushik Maity India CAB Prayas Barman India CAB Ramesh Prasad India CAB Prashant Chauhan India CAU Dhruv Kaushik India DDCA Lalit Yadav India DDCA Sumit Kuma Beniwal India DDCA Tejas Dahiya India DDCA Yash Dabas India DDCA Sumeet Verma India HPCA Kunal Singh Chibb India JKCA Sushant Mishra India JSCA Vignesh Puthur India KCA Deepak Devadiga India KSCA Samarth Nagraj India KSCA Akash Parkar India MCA Ayaz Khan India MCA Khrievitso Kense India NCA Tripuresh Singh India MPCA Will Young New Zealand NCA Aradhya Shukla India PCA Vishal Godara India RCA Lizaad Williams South Africa Dumindu Sewmina Sri Lanka Ehsan Malinga Sri Lanka Mohit Rathee India SSCB Jaffer Jamal India TNCA Naman Tiwari India UPCA Rituraj Sharma India UPCA Vasu Vats India UPCA Vijay Kumar India UPCA Vijay Yadav India UPCA Unmukt Chand USA Abhishek Saini India UTCA Pradyuman Kumar Singh India UTCA Odean Singh West Indies

A total of 39 players were added which contains some familiar names and also some names that has been previously seen some of the franchises. Michael Neser, Will Young are well know International names and so it Unmukt Chand, who now is an overseas player representing USA. Interests will also be on the likes of Ehsan Malinga and Faridoon Dawoodzai. Odean Smith, who previously played for the likes of Punjab Kings and has been part of multiple IPL setups can also be a surprise pick of a franchise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2024 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).