New Delhi [India], November 16: Former India captain Shikhar Dhawan congratulated his long time opening partner Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh for the birth of their second child. Shikhar posted a story on his Instagram handle, "Congratulations Rohit Sharma bro and Ritika Sajdeh on the arrival of your little champion! Wishing you both all the blessings on this beautiful new journey ahead!" Rohit Sharma and Wife Ritika Sajdeh Welcome Baby Boy, India Cricket Team Captain Makes Adorable Announcement on Social Media.

Shikhar Dhawan Congratulates Rohit Sharma and Wife Ritika Sajdeh

Shikhar Dhawan Instagram Story (Photo Credits: @shikhardofficial/Instagram)

Rohit took to Instagram to announce that the family of three has now become four with a subtle reference to the beloved sitcom 'Friends', "The FAMILY, the one where we are four." He captioned his post, "15.11.2024" which indicates the date of birth of his newborn child. Rohit and Ritika were blessed with a daughter Samaira, born in 2018.

Due to the birth of his second child, the Indian skipper did not travel with the team to Perth ahead of the Border Gavaskar series opener. With less than a week left in the commencement of the series, it is still unclear if Rohit will feature in the opening Test against Australia.

Rohit's compatriot KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty will also soon embark on the journey of parenthood. Recently, the couple took to their respective Instagram handles and announced their pregnancy. They dropped a note which read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025 (baby feet emojis)." The beautiful note also features a clip art of the evil eye.

The duo have been included in India's squad for the series. The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia kicks off on November 22, with the first Test at Perth. The second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage. The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series. Rohit Sharma and Wife Ritika Sajdeh Welcome Baby Boy; Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson Congratulate Couple Post IND vs SA T20I Series Win (Watch Video).

India squad for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Travelling reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.

Australia's squad for BGT series opener: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)