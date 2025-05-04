Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI): In a high-stakes encounter that delivered everything from towering sixes to a nerve-wracking finish, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) edged past Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a pulsating last-over thriller in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

RCB posted a daunting total of 213/5, powered by a clinical top-order performance. Virat Kohli led the charge with a fluent 62, while young sensation Jacob Bethell impressed with a brisk 55. The icing on the cake came from Romario Shepherd, whose unbeaten 53 off just 21 balls provided the late acceleration that ultimately proved decisive.

CSK responded with heart and grit. Ayush Mhatre nearly stole the show with a scintillating 94, and Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 77 kept Chennai in the hunt till the very last over. However, they fell just one boundary short of completing what would have been a remarkable chase.

Former India cricketer and JioStar expert Ambati Rayudu lauded both sides, particularly CSK, for the intensity and quality they brought to the game.

"I think RCB have played fantastically well, and CSK also played a very good game of cricket. In my opinion, this is the best cricket they have played in the entire season. It's slightly unfortunate that they lost this game, but RCB were definitely ahead, especially while batting," Rayudu said on JioHotstar.

He further highlighted the impact moments that defined the match, "That finish towards the end, and also the final over delivered by Yash Dayal, was phenomenal. That's the kind of belief you want in your dugout when you're aiming to win a championship, to win the IPL. And it feels all the better, and gives you a lot of confidence, especially when you achieve it against your arch-rivals."

Yash Dayal finished with 1/41 in his four overs. He was brilliant when it mattered the most, as Shivam Dube could not score 4 in the last ball of the innings. (ANI)

