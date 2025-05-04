Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Live Streaming Online: A must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match will see the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals clash swords on May 4. The KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match will be crucial for the defending champions, who are placed seventh in the points table, and a loss here will spell the end for the Ajinkya Rahane-led franchise. On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals have already been knocked out of the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs, with three wins from 11 matches. KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 53.

The defending champions have played good cricket in parts this season, and have severely looked out of sought under pressure situations, with all their key players failing to step up to the plate. Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi and captain Ajinkya Rahane have been their best bet with the bat, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Vaibhav Arora have led the bowling charge.

RR have struggled with both the bat and ball in most matches, whereas individual brilliance performances have ensured them their three wins. Sanju Samson's unavailability has hampered the inaugural champions' campaign this season severely.

When is KKR vs RR IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Kolkata Knight Riders host Rajasthan Royals in the first match of IPL 2025 on May 4. The KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Calcutta and starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Today’s IPL 2025 Match Live: Check TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 4.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of KKR vs RR Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the KKR vs RR IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu TV channels. For Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of KKR vs RR Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. KKR are favourites to win the clash, given their recent form.

