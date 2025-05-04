Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Live Streaming Online: Punjab Kings are gearing up to face Lucknow Super Giants in the 54th Indian Premier League 2025 match. Ahead of the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match, both sides have been involved in ten games each. While PBKS are in the fourth spot with 13 points in 10 games, LSG are having 10 points from their campaign. Both sides are still in the race for the IPL 2025 play-offs, where hosts Punjab Kings are in a better state, having an edge of three points. PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 54.

Lucknow Super Giants haven't been great in the past five matches. The side has lost three and won only two. They will be playing the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match after two consecutive losses. Three losses in a row would make their hopes for a top-four tougher. PBKS won their last match against CSK and had the match prior washed out. PBKS vs LSG Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Match 54.

When is PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab Kings will host Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 on May 4. The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of PBKS vs LSG Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below. PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025, Dharamsala Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PBKS vs LSG Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges.

