Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): AUA FC and Goa Reserves, are set to face off in what promises to be an intense and exciting match. The match will kick off at the Cooperage stadium, AUA FC's home stadium, on Friday, April 7th 2023 at 4 pm.

AUA FC currently sits in third place in Group D, with 5 points from four matches played. They sit one point ahead of Goa Reserves, who sit in fourth place with four points from four matches and three points behind ARA FC and Dempo SC, tied on 8 points each for first and second place, respectively. AUA FC will be hoping to win this match in order to keep their hopes alive of finishing in the top two places.

AUA FC managed to get only a point from the possible six in their previous two matches away from home. A 3-3 draw against Goa Reserves and their first loss in two years, where they lost 2-1 against Dempo SC after being 1-0 up. After having a dream start to their Hero I-League 2 campaign with four points from a possible six, from their first two home matches, AUA FC have struggled a bit in their last two matches.

Now the attention turns to two home matches once again as AUA FC gear up for the most crucial phase of Group D. In the reverse fixtures, one this Friday, 7th April 2023 and the other on Tuesday, 11th April 2023.

Overall, this match promises to be an exciting and closely contested encounter, with both teams looking to secure vital three points. The outcome of the match could have significant implications on Group D standings. AUA FC and Goa Reserves battle it out in Mumbai, while ARA FC and Dempo SC battle it out in Ahmedabad which is touted the top of the Group clash for the coming weekend.

AUA FC Squad to face ARA FC: Himanshu Patil (C), Allan Dias, Arif Shaikh, Manoj Gupta, Ashley Koli, Johnson Matthews, Abhijit Tawhare, Shravan Shetty, Aaron D'Costa, Umesh Peramba, Mandeep Singh Multani, Rahul Murali, Kaustubh Ravindra, Nishant Shetty, Nitesh Monde, Tejas Raut, Bipin Rawat, Bersal Viegas, Vishnu Menon, Yasheel Shah. (ANI)

