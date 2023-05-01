Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Indian spin veteran Amit Mishra surpassed Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga to become the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

The 40-year-old achieved this record during his side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Lucknow.

Amit took advantage of spin-friendly conditions to the fullest. He ended with figures of 2/21 in his four overs. He took the wickets of Suyash Prabhudessai and skipper Faf Du Plessis.

In 160 matches so far, he has taken 172 wickets at an average of 23.75 and an economy rate of 7.34. His best bowling figures are 5/17 in IPL.

Amit has been performing well in IPL 2023. He has taken six wickets in six matches at an average of 18.16 and an economy rate of 7.26. His best bowling figures are 2/21.

The top-five wicket-takers in IPL history are: Dwayne Bravo (183 wickets), Yuzvendra Chahal (178 wickets), Mishra, Lasith Malinga (170 wickets) and Piyush Chawla (170 wickets). (ANI)

Coming to the match, RCB were reduced to a modest 126/9 in their 20 overs. Besides skipper Faf Du Plessis (44 in 40 balls) and Virat Kohli (31 in 30 balls), RCB batters failed to fire. They struggled in spin-friendly conditions.

Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, taking 3/30 in his four overs. Amit Mishra took 2/21 in his four overs and Bishnoi got similar figures in three overs. Krishnappa Gowtham took a wicket as well.

Brief Scores: RCB: 126/9 (Faf Du Plessis 44, Virat Kohli 31, Naveen ul Haq 3/30. (ANI)

