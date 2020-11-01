Pinehurst (North Carolina), Nov 1 (AP) Ana Belac of Slovenia won the Carolina Golf Classic at Pinehurst No. 9 for her first Symetra Tour title, wrapping up an LPGA Tour card with the breakthough victory.

The former Duke star closed with a 2-overr 74 for a four-stroke victory. Six strokes ahead entering the day after rounds of 66, 71 and 70, she finished at 7-under 281.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Gets Brutally Trolled After He Fails to Score From a Free Kick During Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020.

"It hasn't set in yet. I am just really excited and happy,” Belac said.

“I am just really grateful to compete at this level on this amazing course."

Also Read | KKR vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Belac turned pro in the spring when her senior season at Duke was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. She earned $30,000 and jumped to from 16th to second in the Volvik Race for the Card standings with one tournament remaining —- the Symetra Tour Championship next week in Davidson. The final top 10 will earn LPGA Tour cards.

Allison Emrey shot a 70 to finish second.

Lauren Coughlin was 2 under after a 73. Amateur Emilia Migliaccio (69) and Savannah Vilaubi (69) were 1 under. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)