Bhopal, Jun 14 (PTI) Rajasthan's Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Haryana's Raiza Dhillon claimed men's and women's titles respectively in the 4th Skeet National Selection Trial, here on Wednesday.

Naruka shot 51 in the final to be tied with Punjab's Gurfateh Singh Sandhu before edging past his opponent 5-4 in a shoot-off to win.

Also Read | ECB Announces Venues for India's Next Two Test Tours of England; Oval, Old Trafford Named.

In the women's skeet, Raiza took the title in regulation time, getting 50 hits in the final to Ganemat Sekhon's 49, ensuring yet another second-place finish for Punjab.

Naruka qualified third for the six-man final, with a qualifying round score of 118/125. The host state's Atul Singh Rajawat topped the qualifiers with a score of 120.

Also Read | Indonesia Open 2023: Lakshya Sen Stuns Lee Zii Jia 21-17, 21-13, Sets Up Second-Round Clash With Kidambi Srikanth.

Gurfateh, on the other hand, grabbed the sixth spot with a score of 115.

Raiza was fifth to qualify with a score of 110 as Rajasthan's Karttiki Singh Shaktawat topped with 116, while Ganemat was second with 114.

In other results, Olympian Gurpreet Singh won the 25m standard pistol men's event with a score of 578 and Navy's Omkar Singh shot 571 for silver. CISF's Udit Joshi was third with 567.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)