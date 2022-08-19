Madrid, Aug 19 (AP) Brazil midfielder Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday, amid reported interest from Manchester United.

Speaking at a news conference, Ancelotti said Casemiro is in negotiations for a move. He didn't specifically mention United.

Also Read | Salima Tete Admits Playing Hockey for India Has Given Her More That She Could Think Of.

“For what he's done for this club, for the person that he is, we have to respect his wishes," Ancelotti said. "There are negotiations at the moment, nothing is official, he's still a Real Madrid player.

"But it's clear that his desire is to leave and if he leaves, if he finds an agreement, we have the means to replace him.”

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI vs Zimbabwe: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Harare.

The 30-year-old Casemiro has been at Madrid since 2013 and is regarded as one of the world's best holding midfielders.

United, which has lost its opening two games of the Premier League season, has been in the market for a center midfielder since the transfer window opened. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)