Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka cricketer Angelo Perera will captain Rajasthan Legends while World Cup-winning pacer Munaf Patel will lead Chhattisgarh Warriors in the inaugural edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL), set to kick off from Friday here at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth will join forces with Perera to bolster the pace attack of the Rajasthan Legends, alongside fast bowler Parvinder Awana. Meanwhile, India's World Cup-winning player Munaf Patel is eager to return to the cricket field and compete with veteran players in the IVPL which will be played from February 23 to March 3.

"I'm feeling great to be back on the field, leading Chhattisgarh Warriors in the Indian Veteran Premier League. Cricket has always been my passion, and I'm excited to play again. I'll do my best to make this IVPL memorable," Munaf said, according to a release.

Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports, the IVPL is bringing together veterans such as Sehwag, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Rajat Bhatia, Chris Gayle, Praveen Kumar, Gibbs and many more.

The participating teams include VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions. Each team is a powerhouse of talent, as cricketing veterans and regional stars come together to relive their passion for the game.

Teams have already begun their preparations for the IVPL. The Raina-led VVIP Uttar Pradesh held a training session here at the cricket stadium. Former Indian cricketers Praveen Kumar, Anudeep Singh, Pawan Negi and Rajat Bhatia practised here and the session was also attended by team owner Vibhor Tyagi on Wednesday.

The first match of IVPL will see a thrilling clash between Sehwag's Mumbai Champions and Chris Gayle's Telangana Tigers here at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex.

The IVPL Final will be played on March 3 and before the summit clash every day (except Day 1) there will be double headers as Teams get ready to shine on the big stage here.

Each team will engage in five matches during the league stage before progressing to the semifinals, slated for March 2, where the top four teams will compete for coveted spots in the final showdown. (ANI)

