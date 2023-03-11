Bengaluru, Mar 11 (PTI) India's Ankita Raina defeated compatriot Rutuja Bhosale in straight sets to set up a title clash with top seed Brenda Fruhvirtova in the ITF Women's Open here on Saturday.

Raina beat Bhonsale 6-1 6-1 in a lop-sided contest at the KSLTA Stadium.

Also Read | South Africa Cruise to 284-Run Win Over West Indies, Complete 2-0 Series Whitewash.

Czech Republic's 15-year-old sensation Fruhvirtova overcame the challenge from the fifth seed Slovakian Dalila Jakupovic 7-6 (2) 6-2 in the other semi-final.

Top-seeded pair of Jorge Francisca and Jorge Matilde of Portugal won the doubles title, defeating fourth seeded Greco-British duo of Valentini Grammatikopolou and Eden Silva 5-7 6-0 10-3.

Also Read | Haryana First State To Host All India Forest Sports Competition for Third Time, Says Minister Kanwar Pal.

On a blazing afternoon, the No. 4 seed Raina was in full control of the proceedings as she gave little chances to Bhosale, who hardly had any answers to the power game of her opponent.

A double fault by Bhosale on the match point handed Raina the second set in the simplest of manners.

"Every match is different and you have to be at your best — mentally and physically," Raina said after the match.

"There are days when you don't feel 100 percent physically but, on those days, you need to bring out your best from the mental side and push your body. I was able to play tactically, how I'd planned and what my coach had asked me to do in today's match.

"I have seen Brenda for the first time here. I will discuss with the coach, more like what I can do on the court, all about taking those big decisions, and think tactically when suddenly the momentum shifts (in the final).

"I am happy and excited to play in the final after 2021 or 2022 because of Covid and it will be a delight to lift a trophy in India,” added the top-rated Indian.

In contrast, Fruhvirtova's match was much closer than the scoreline suggested. Jakupovic had built a commanding 5-1 lead in the first set before the Czech lass made the turnaround to make it 5-5.

Jakupovic again broke Fruhvirtova for a 6-5 lead but the latter levelled the score to take the first set to a tie-break. Fruhvirtova won the set without much fuss and in the second set fight seemed to have ebbed out of Jakupovic.

The singles final will be played on Sunday.

The ongoing USD 40000 tournament is part of the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour and it is hosted by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)