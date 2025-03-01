Vadodara, Mar 1 (PTI) Ankur Bhattacharjee and Syndrela Das won the U-19 boys and girls' singles title respectively in the WTT Youth Contender here on Saturday.

Bhattacharjee proved to be too strong in the U-19 boys' category as he beat Abhinandh Pradhivadhi 3-0 (11/5, 18/16, 11/5) in the final.

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Announces Ticket Refund Process for Abandoned Games in Rawalpindi.

Syndrela Das won the U-19 girls' singles after trailing 1-2 against Ananya Chande. But Syndrela proved her mettle and kept calm to win the summit clash.

Divyanshi Bhowmick struck gold once again in the U-15 category, taking her tally to two individual gold medals and one silver medal in the mixed category.

Also Read | Aiden Markram Injury Update: South Africa Star Opens Up on His Hamstring Injury After Leaving the Field During SA vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Bhowmick became the most prolific player of the event, taking home the most medals. The final was played between Bhowmick and Satya Aspathi (USA), a match won by the former by a margin of 3-1 (11/6, 7/11, 11/6, 11/6).

Bhowmick thus won two gold medals, in U-15 and U-17 girls' singles, and a silver in the U-15 mixed doubles.

In the U-15 boys' category, Sahil Rawat played a near-perfect final to beat Atharva Nawarange 3-0 (11/4, 11/5, 11/6).

Divija Paul blanked Avni Janghu in the finals of the U-11 girls' category with a 3-0 scoreline (11/4, 11/4, 11/8).

Ishaan Goyal beat Taavi Samaraweera from Sri Lanka in a five-set thriller in the finals of the U-11 boys' category.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)