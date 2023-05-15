Clifton (New Jersey), May 15 (PTI) After being in title contention for the first three days, India's Aditi Ashok carded a disappointing 1-over 73 to finish tied-fifth at the Cognizant Founders Cup here.

It was a finish that would have left Aditi disappointed despite it being another Top-5 finish on the LPGA Tour.

Aditi had needed a solid start on the final day to challenge the leader, Minjee Lee, who was four shots ahead of her.

Instead, the Indian shot her only over par round of the week for a total of 7-under at the Upper Montclair Country Club.

Playing some of her best golf over the past few weeks, Aditi's tied fifth place was a follow up on a runner up finish at JM Eagle LA Championships. That will put her in the Top-20 of the Race to CME Globe but still leaves her searching for that historic win that would make her the first Indian woman to triumph on the LPGA.

Next week, Aditi will play at the Aramco Series Florida, which is a part of the Ladies European Tour. Aditi is currently leading the Race to Costa Del Sol, the Order of Merit for LET.

Aditi opened with a bogey, but hit back with her first eagle of the week and then just could not find any birdies but bogeyed the Par-3s on the eighth and the 17th to finish with 73.

Korean Jin Young Ko shot 67 to overcame a four-shot deficit to get into a play-off and then win the Founders Cup for the third time in five years by beating the defending champion Minjee Lee in a play-off. Ko was winning for the 15th time on the LPGA Tour and the second time this year.

Ko joins Lilia Vu as the only players with multiple wins on tour this year, earning USD 450,000 from the USD 3 million purse.

Eight time winner on LPGA, Lee had a three-shot lead over the field after 54 holes. Lee shot a final-round 1-under 71 and finished the 72-hole event at 13-under 275.

Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa, who won the AIG Women's Open last year, finished third at 10-under, a shot ahead of South Korean rookie Hae Ran Ryu in the event that honours the 13 founders of the LPGA Tour.

Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, Aditi and American Angel Yin shared fifth place at 7-under — a shot ahead of Nasa Hataoka of Japan.

