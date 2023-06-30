New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Haryana's Anuradha Devi and the Navy's Kunal Rana won the women's and men's 10m air pistol competitions respectively as the national selection trials 5 and 6 for Group A rifle and pistol shooters concluded here on Friday.

Anuradha led a Haryana sweep in the women's event while Kunal, after a seesaw battle with Uttar Pradesh's Varun Tomar, clinched the men's title in the final 24th shot.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Live TV Telecast Details of Men's Javelin Throw Event Coverage in IST?.

Kunal shot 586 in the qualification to top the field, even as another Haryana shooter Sumit also finished on the same score, but took second position owing to lesser number of inner 10s.

From the 17th to the 21st shot of the final, the lead kept swinging between Kunal and Varun. But a perfect 10.9 in his 22nd shot meant that Kunal went into the final two shots with a lead of 1.1 over Varun.

Also Read | Dream11 Set to Sponsor Indian Cricket Team Replacing Byju’s For the Next Four Years: Report.

That came down to 0.8 with the final shot remaining, but an 8.6 from Varun handed the title to Kunal.

In the women's air pistol T6, Anuradha did an encore by topping the qualification with a score of 582. India international Rhythm Sangwan was leading initially while Anuradha was at fifth after the first series of five shots.

She stayed in touch throughout and slowly crept up to take the lead after the 16th shot. However, Rhythm came back well to go ahead yet again, but Anuradha finished strongest with her final three shots reading 10.7, 10.9 and 10.2.

In the end, she won with a comfortable 1.8 to spare.

Haryana also swept the two junior finals of the same event as Parmod shot 241.8 to win the junior men's T6 trials. The junior women's crown was won by Lakshita who shot 242.9 to thwart Chandigarh's Sainyam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)