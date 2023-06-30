Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion had a month off due to injury, but now that he is back, he would hope to make the most of this opportunity and aim at a second podium finish of the season. With a sensational throw of 88.67m, Chopra had topped the charts at the Doha leg of the Diamond League, but a subsequent muscle strain had kept him out of action in the FBK Games in the Netherlands and the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. With eight points, he currently leads the standings with Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch in second place. Grenada’s Anderson Peters is third in the standings. Chopra’s personal best (89.84) came last year at the Stockholm Diamond League. India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the Lausanne Diamond League, which takes place today, June 30. Neeraj Chopra, World No 1 Javelin Thrower, Looking to Continue Diamond League Winning Streak in Lausanne.

However, Neeraj Chopra is not the only Indian to be taking part in Lausanne Diamond League. Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar too would be in action as well. The 24-year-old registered a personal best of 8.41m, which saw him win a gold medal at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships.

When Is Lausanne Diamond League 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Lausanne Diamond League 2023 will commence at 11:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), while Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event starts at around 12:18 AM on July 1, 2023, Saturday at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland. Neeraj Chopra 88.67m Throw Video: Watch Indian Javelin Star Clinch the Doha Diamond League 2023 Title With A Sensational Launch.

Where To Watch live Telecast of Lausanne Diamond League 2023?

Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights of the Lausanne Diamond League in India. Fans in India can watch live telecast of the Lausanne Diamond League on the Sports 18 1/HD channels on TV.

How To Get Free Online live Streaming of Lausanne Diamond League 2023

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the online Streaming rights of the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 in India.

