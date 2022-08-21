New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated and heaped praise on India's Under-20 World Wrestling champion Antim Panghal after she clinched a gold medal in the women's 53 Kg weight category in Bulgaria's Sofia.

Antim Panghal became the first woman grappler to win a gold medal in the Junior World Wrestling Championship.

"Great pride for the nation as Antim Panghal, a Khelo India medalist, scripts history as the first Indian woman to win a gold at the U20 World Wrestling Championship. It is also India's best-ever performance at the event with 14 medals (7 men; 7 women). Extremely proud of you!" tweeted Thakur.

In the qualification round, Antim defeated German wrestler 11-0. In the quarterfinal, the Japanese were shocked when Antim defeated the Japanese grappler by fall. In the semi-final, she easily defeated a Ukraine wrestler and in the final, she defeated a Kazakh wrestler.

The two other wrestlers lost in the final and secured silver medals while the two other wrestlers won bronze medal bouts. With this, the Indian Junior Women Wrestling Team clinched the runner-up trophy with 160 points, Japan stood in the first position with 230 points and the USA were third with 124 points.

For India, Antim won gold in 53 Kg, Sonam and Priyanka bagged silver medals in 62 and 65 Kg respectively while bronze medals were won by Sito and Reetika in 57 and 72 Kg respectively.

In Greco-Roman Style, all five wrestlers lost their first bout. The bouts in the remaining five weight categories will be held on Saturday.

Lately, Indian grapplers have been in sensational form winning 12 medals in the Commonwealth Games, including six gold medals, taking India's tally to 61 medals in the quadrennial event. (ANI)

