India and Zimbabwe will face off against each other in the third One Day International of the three-match series. The IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2022 will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on August 22, 2022 (Monday) as the teams aim for a win, So ahead of the encounter, we bring you India vs Zimbabwe head-to-head in ODIs, likely playing XIs and other details. IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Stat Highlights: Bowlers, Sanju Samson Help India Clinch Series Victory With Five-Wicket Win.

India have been the dominant side in the series as they have won the opening two games to seal the series and take a 2-0 lead. KL Rahul's men will be hoping to continue their run and register a clean sweep. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will take heart from their performance in the 2nd ODI and will be hoping to produce another such display and even upset the favourites.

IND vs ZIM ODIs Head-to-Head

India dominate the head-to-head record against Zimbabwe in ODIs. Out of 65 ODIs, India have won 53 and Zimbabwe, have only 10 victories. Two games have ended in ties.

IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2022 Key Players

For India, KL Rahul and Deepak Chahar will be key for India in the 3rd ODI. Sikandar Raza and skipper Regis Chakabva will be key for hosts Zimbabwe in the encounter.

IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2022 Mini Battles

The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will witness a number of mini-player battles. The duel between Shubman Gill and Bradley Evans is one that would be intriguing to watch. The battle between Sikandar Raza and Deepak Chahar can have a say in the outcome of this match.

IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2022 Venue

The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI is set to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2022 Match Timing

The 3rd ODI match between India and Zimbabwe has a scheduled start time of 12:45 PM IST on August 20, 2022 (Saturday) with the toss taking place at 12:15 PM IST.

IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Sports holds the TV telecast rights of the India tour of Zimbabwe 2022. The live online streaming of India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will be available on the SonyLIV website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2022 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Zimbabwe Likely Playing 11: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (C & WK), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Bradley Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanka Chivanga.

