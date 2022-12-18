Sonipat (Haryana)[India], December 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur on Saturday visited Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in Patiala and inaugurated a new 300-bedded Hostel built at a cost of Rs 26.77 crore.

The ministers also inaugurated hostels dedicated to India's legendary hockey player Major Dhyanchand and sprinter PT Usha, which have been renovated and upgraded at a total cost of 5.25 crore.

Speaking during the inauguration Thakur said, "It is the endeavour of the government to provide the best possible facilities to athletes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always harped on the importance of keeping athletes at the centre of all policies. The launching of this 300 bedded hostel and the upgradation of the old hostels is yet another step in this direction so that athletes training at this prestigious centre have improved lodging facilities."

Thakur also inaugurated a Sports Performance Analysis course, a first-time addition to the academic courses at NSNIS Patiala. While interacting with the first batch of students of this course, Thakur said the inclusion of sports science and sports performance analysis is very important to assess the actual potential of an athlete, which can go a long way in improving the overall performance of India in international competitions."

During their visit, the ministers also interacted with over 400 athletes and trainees and motivated them to continue focusing on sports and to make the country proud. He sought inputs from athletes about the facilities available to them at the centre and improvements that they want in the current set-up.

Later in the day, Anurag Thakur along with Minster of State, Nisith Pramanik visited the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence in Sonipat and laid the foundation stone for the new Integrated High-Performance Centre (HPC) which will cost approximately Rs 48 crore.

During their visits, the ministers also inaugurated the new refurbished synthetic hockey field, which has cost approximately Rs 5 crore to refurbish and upgraded. (ANI)

