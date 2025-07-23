New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The long-standing bitter conflict within the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is set to end with the majority of Executive Council members, who have been at loggerheads with president PT Usha, expected to ratify Raghuram Iyer's appointment as CEO.

The warring EC members had refused to ratify Iyer's appointment made by Usha in January 2024, the bone of contention being the Rs 20 lakh per month salary for the CEO, along with other perks.

A stormy Executive Council meeting in September 2024, which was virtually attended by an official of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), had failed to break the impasse.

It has been learnt that a rapprochement is set to take place on the prodding of the sports ministry.

"The EC members have agreed to ratify Iyer's appointment and it's likely to be announced on Thursday," a source privy to the development told PTI.

The warring EC members are meeting informally on Wednesday evening. A press meet has been called on Thursday, in which Usha and most of the EC members will be present.

"There will have to be at least a working relationships (between Usha and warring EC members), so a rapprochement process has started," an Executive Council member said.

"We are doing it for the good of Indian sport, especially in view of the fact that we are hoping to host the 2036 Olympics."

There has been no Executive Council meeting since September 2024 and no Annual General Body Meeting since March 2023.

After PT Usha's election as chief, the IOA took a long time to appoint a CEO mandated under the constitution. The process began only after the IOC's repeated warnings. But when the appointment was made, 12 EC members refused to ratify Iyer for the post.

Usha had said that Iyer has been working without pay as his appointment is yet to be ratified by the EC.

There have been allegations and counter-allegations from both the sides and the EC members even notified a no confidence motion against Usha last year only to be dropped later.

The to-and-fro from the two sides, though, reduced after India submitted a formal expression of interest for hosting the 2036 Olympics towards the end of last year.

India is currently in the "continuous dialogue process" with the Future Host Commission of the IOC, despite a "pause" on the process announced last month by the world body.

