Lahore [Pakistan], November 18 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday appointed the former seamer Aqib Javed as the new interim head coach of Pakistan's white-ball side until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

According to a media statement from the PCB, Aqib will continue to serve as a senior member of the men's National Selection Committee, during his tenure.

He will also be assigned additional responsibilities following the conclusion of the eight-team tournament, the statement stated.

The PCB will initiate the recruitment process for a permanent white-ball head coach, aiming to complete the appointment by the end of the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled from 19 February to 9 March.

The Men in Green are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Zimbabwe, starting from November 24 and will conclude on December 5. The white-ball matches against South Africa will begin on December 10 till 22.

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan will host New Zealand and South Africa for an ODI triangular series from February 8 till 14.

Earlier in October, only six months into his stint as Pakistan men's ODI and T20I head coach, former South Africa batter Gary Kirsten resigned from the job. The news of Kirsten resigning came a week before Pakistan's white-ball tour of Australia. The South African was appointed to the role by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on a two-year contract in April 2024, as per ICC.

Kirsten's major assignment after taking over the head coach role was the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA, where Pakistan suffered an early exit in the group stage with losses against India and the USA.

In the three-match ODI series against Australia, Pakistan clinched a historic 2-1 triumph over the Aussies. However, the Men in Green failed to display a staggering performance in the white ball series as they were whitewashed by the Aussies. (ANI)

