Auburndale [US], April 10 (ANI): The Indian men's compound team of Abhishek Verma, Rishabh Yadav and Ojas Deotale opened India's account at the Archery World Cup 2025 Stage 1 with a bronze medal in Auburndale, USA, on Wednesday.

The Indian archers got the better of Denmark's team of reigning European champions Mathias Fullerton, Rasmus Bramsen and Martin Damsbo 230-223 in the bronze medal match, according to the olympics.com.

The Indian team led by a point at the halfway stage at 115-114 but then struck three Xs and four 10s from the remaining 12 shots to take a seven-point lead at the end.

India had earlier edged Guatemala 220-218 in the quarter-finals before going down narrowly to Italy in the semi-finals. Both teams were locked at 219 after four sets, with Italy prevailing 29-27 in the shoot-off to set up a gold medal clash against hosts USA on Saturday.

Verma and Deotale were part of the men's compound team that won gold at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, People's Republic of China.

In the men's compound individual round on Tuesday, Rishabh Yadav finished 11th with a score of 698, followed by Abhishek Verma at 12th with 697 and Ojas Deotale at 18th with 695.

The Indian women's compound team, however, did not compete on Wednesday as only Jyothi Surekha Vennam made it to the USA. Her teammates Madhura Dhamangaonkar, Chikitha Taniparthi and Aditi Swami missed out due to visa issues.

Deepika Kumari - India's most decorated World Cup archer with 36 medals - and her husband Atanu Das are in action at the ongoing event in recurve archery

The Archery World Cup comprises four stages held in different countries. The top eight individual archers in each category across these stages qualify for the Archery World Cup Final, where they compete for the overall title.

The Archery World Cup 2025 Stage 1 in Auburndale will conclude on Sunday. (ANI)

