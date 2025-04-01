New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The official test day for the new DTM season will take place at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben on Wednesday. Haupt Racing Team enters two Ford Mustang GT3s in the top-class sprint series for the first time this year. The cockpits for Ford's factory-supported DTM comeback after 36 years will be occupied by India's Arjun Maini and Switzerland's Fabio Scherer.

HRT Ford Performance starts the new season with two Ford Mustang GT3s DTM-experienced line-up with Arjun Maini and Fabio Scherer at the wheels.

Also Read | IPL 2025: From Virat Kohli to KL Rahul, A Look at Players With Most Centuries in Indian Premier League History.

Haupt Racing Team will start its fifth DTM season at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben on the weekend of April 25 to April 27. As part of the joint development program with Ford Performance, the team from Drees will be fielding two Ford Mustang GT3s for the first time this year. The US manufacturer's last works entry in the DTM was in 1989 with the Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500. The HRT Ford Performance line-up consists of Ford Performance Factory Driver Arjun Maini and Fabio Scherer, who also completes the squad of official Ford Performance GT3 Junior Drivers. Maini and Scherer can look back on a combined experience of 82 DTM races.

Arjun Maini has been competing successfully for HRT in various racing series since 2022 and achieved three podium finishes and one pole position in the DTM with the team last season. The Indian has made a total of 64 appearances in the prestigious sprint series to date. He will be competing in the #36 Ford Mustang GT3 in the blue and yellow livery of team partner RAVENOL.

Also Read | WWE Wrestlemania 41: Dates, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know About Two-Night PLE.

The first test for HRT Ford Performance and the two drivers is scheduled for this week. The official test day will take place at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben on Wednesday, April 2. The season opener will also be held on the circuit in the Madgeburger Borde region three weeks later. The calendar then includes seven more race weekends in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. The season finale at the Hockenheimring is scheduled for October 4 and October 5.

With six race wins from 66 races and the 2021 drivers' title, HRT has a strong record in the tradition-steeped championship. In order to remain competitive in the future, the team is increasing its commitment to young talent and has been cooperating with the SIM-ON kart team since the beginning of the year. The aim is to promote motorsport talent at an early stage and, ideally, to bring them through to the DTM via the team's own program and the "Road to DTM" in the ADAC GT Masters.

Ulrich Fritz, Managing Director of Haupt Racing Team: "First of all, we are obviously very proud that Ford Performance has entrusted us with the responsibility for their DTM comeback. We have proven several times in the past that we can be successful in this series. However, we will certainly need some patience with the new car. The focus is on the further development of the Ford Mustang GT3. But with regard to our two fast drivers and the experienced crew, I am confident that we can achieve good results over the course of the season."

Arjun Maini, HRT Ford Performance #36: "I am very excited about another year in the DTM with HRT and Ford Performance. We are really looking forward to the season. It's a new challenge for me and a new challenge for the team. But fortunately, we've worked very well together over the past few seasons. So I am very happy to continue that relationship and hopefully, we can have some strong races together and be successful." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)