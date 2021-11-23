New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Eighth seed Arjun Rehan won the men's singles title at the Delhi State Ranking Badminton Championship here on Tuesday, beating unseeded Eshan Duggal in straight games.

Rehan was leading 21-8, 16-6 when his opponent conceded the match due to injury.

In the other major final of the evening, 12-year-old Ishita Negi beat Ishani Wadia 21-16, 21-11 in the junior girls under-19 event.

The KD Jadhav hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium was the venue of the championship.

Harjit Singh, who was an India international in the eighties, won the over 60 event.

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav felicitated the prize winners. PTI

