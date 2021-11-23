Dynamo Kyiv would be hosting Bayern Munich for a UEFA Champions League 2021-22 clash at the National Sports Complex on November 23. The match would begin at 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Bavarians suffered a shcok defeat in Bundesliga against Augsburg and would aim to return back to winning ways against Dynamo Kyiv. That loss though does not take anything away from the 2019-20 champions, who have been ruthless in the competition this year, topping Group E and scoring a total of 17 goals and conceding just two. Coach Julian Nagelsmann would once again want his side to step up and make an impact against Dynamo Kyiv, who are yet to win a match in the Champions League this season and are placed right at the bottom of Group E. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Headline Nominees for FIFA Best Men’s Player Award 2021

Bayern Munich had beat Dynamo Kyiv 5-0 the last time these two sides squared off against each other in the Champions League this season. Talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski had striking a brace with Eric Choupo-Moting, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane scoring one apiece. Bayern are expected to win this match as well.

The Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the National Sports Complex on November 23, 2021 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled time of 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels.

Sony Pictures Network's official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India.

