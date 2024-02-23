Gulmarg, Feb 23 (PTI) Army dominated the Khelo India Winter Games events on day three with their ski exponents making a clean sweep of medals in the men's Nordic Skiing (15km run) competition here on Friday.

Padma Namgail won the gold medal while Manjeet and Rameez Ahmad Padder settled for silver and bronze respectively. This was Namgail's second gold in the competition.

Army bagged another gold in men's ski mountaineering relay, with Uttarakhand settling for silver with Jammu & Kashmir bagging the bronze.

In the women's category, Himachal Pradesh emerged champions while J&K finished runners-up.

In the men's giant slalom under alpine skiing, Army man Baqir Hussain clinched the gold medal, while Himachal's Pranav and Army's Debendra Gurgung took the silver and bronze respectively.

In men's snowboard, Army men Kulvinder Sharma and Karan Singh took home the gold and silver medals respectively.

Mehraj-ud-din Khan pocketed the bronze.

In the women's event, Himachal once again swept the medals as Preeti Thakur, Prakriti Thakur and Deepika Thakur took the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

Karnataka are leading the medals tally with eight gold and two silver medals, followed by Maharashtra with six gold, eight silver and seven bronze medals.

