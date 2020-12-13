London [UK], December 13 (ANI): Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has asked his striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to not overthink things and just be focused on returning to form for the club.

Aubameyang has been a match-winner for the Gunners during his stint at the club. He has scored 22 league goals in each of the past two seasons.

However, this season has been considerably different for the playmaker though as he has registered only two Premier League goals in 11 games.

"Sometimes, it's how much you think. With strikers like Auba that has to be in a natural way. He doesn't need to think. The action is there, he makes the choice in the right moment, with the correct foot, and puts the ball where it needs to be," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"Sometimes, when you are in this sort of spell, you overthink a bit. There is nothing we can teach him to do differently to what he's done in the past," he added.

Arsenal have lost three of their last four Premier League matches and they are currently placed at the 15th position in the Premier League 2020-21 standings.

"Individually, we're doing a lot to see where he scores his (Aubameyang) goals, how they get provided, the areas he needs to attack, and the type of finishes he is efficient with," said Arteta.

"When you have a player in this spell, you need others to step up. The problem is when there's two, three or four players in the same way, it becomes unattainable. So you need someone there to help him. Then things come more naturally because the pressure is less," he added.

Arsenal will next take on Burnley in the Premier League later today. The Gunners have scored just 10 goals in 11 league matches this season. (ANI)

